AMSTERDAM Jan 21 Housing prices in the Netherlands rose 0.9 percent in 2014 from a year earlier, Statistics Netherlands said on Wednesday -- their first annual increase since the financial crisis of 2008.

Prices have been largely unchanged since June, however, hovering around 19 percent below the high they reached in mid-2008. The Netherlands' National Union of Real Estate Agents puts the average home price in 2014 at 215,000 euros ($248,949) -- the same level as in 2003.

The Dutch housing market was widely seen as overheated before the financial crisis struck, with banks frequently granting loans of up to six times annual income or more.

After the crisis sent the economy into recession, the government moved to ban interest-only mortgages and to gradually end income tax deductions for mortgage debt interest payments. Both moves further depressed the market, and the repercussions are still being felt.

Analysts from Fitch said in a report also published on Wednesday that the modest housing recovery appeared to have stalled in the final quarter of 2014.

They said they expected it to "resume at a slow pace" in 2015, in line with government forecasts for 1.5 percent growth in gross domestic product.

