AMSTERDAM, June 27 Shares in chemical
distributor IMCD start trading in Amsterdam on Friday
at 21 euros ($28.54) each, the company said, valuing the
offering at 462 million euros, the high end of the range.
The shares were over-subscribed, leading IMCD to increase
the offering by 10 percent to 22,000,000, excluding an
over-allotment option, the company said in a statement.
Based on the number of shares being offered, IMCD will have
a market capitalization of roughly a billion euros.
There is an over-allotment option of up to an additional 15
percent.
IMCD provides marketing, sales and distribution services in
the chemical industry in 30 countries. It employs 1,400 people.
($1 = 0.7359 Euros)
