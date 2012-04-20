UPDATE 1-Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN, Feb 19 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
AMSTERDAM, April 20 The International Monetary Fund can count on achieving at least a $350 billion boost to its financial firepower, and maybe between $400 and $500 billion, European Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said in a newspaper interview.
"Even though the IMF money is not specifically designed for Europe, the European debt crisis is now the biggest threat to the world economy. So that the IMF will focus on this," Knot told Dutch daily newspaper De Telegraaf in an interview published on Friday.
Knot said that with firepower of over one trillion euros, Europe would have sufficient funds to defend euro zone members such as Italy and Spain.
"That's a lot of money we are talking about, sufficient to keep countries such as Italy and Spain within the fold."
"The new European emergency fund now has 800 billion euro. The European central banks have 150 billion euro loans to the IMF. Japan has pledged $60 billion, Britain $15 billion, Sweden, Denmark and Norway together now more than $30 billion. China, still about $40 to $50 billion. That is all together about $350 billion," he told the newspaper.
"With help from countries like Russia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and India, a sum of between $400 and $500 billion is in easy reach". (Reporting by Sara Webb)
