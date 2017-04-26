AMSTERDAM, April 26 A high Dutch court on Wednesday rejected attempts to block a 1.9 billion euro ($2.07 billion) project to improve road and rail access to Amsterdam's financial district.

The Council of State said in a written ruling that objections to the "Zuidasdok" project were unfounded, clearing the way for a decade of construction to begin in 2019.

The project will see a six km stretch of the A-10 highway expanded and a one km stretch taken underground near Amsterdam Zuid (South) station. The station itself will be modernised and expanded.

Contracts have been awarded to Dutch builder Heijmans , Germany's Hochtief and Fluor of the United States. ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)