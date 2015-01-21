AMSTERDAM Jan 21 Lucas Bols BV, the Dutch spirits maker, said it had set the price range for an initial offering of shares in which it hopes to raise around 147 million euros ($170 million).

The range was set for between 13.50 euros and 18.00 euros per share, valuing the company at between 187 million euros ($216 million) and 207 million. ($1 = 0.8648 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes)