AMSTERDAM, June 28 The Netherlands' Economic
Affairs Minister Henk Kamp said on Thursday he was looking again
at plans he had previously announced to make it more difficult
for foreign buyers to acquire listed Dutch companies.
In a debate in parliament following failed attempts to buy
Unilever and Akzo Nobel, Kamp said that a
plan to give corporate boards a one year period in which they
could reject any offer with no strings attached was now being
considered in different forms.
Kamp acknowledged his plans were still under development and
legal difficulties would have to be worked out by the incoming
government -- which is currently in formation talks -- before
they could be presented as draft laws.
