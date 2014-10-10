AMSTERDAM Oct 10 Dutch pension fund cooperative PGGM will cut at least 200 jobs, or 15 percent of its workforce, as part of a restructuring programme aimed at reducing costs by 50 million euros ($63 million) a year by 2017.

The restructuring is a response to changes in the Dutch pension market, which has struggled to lift returns and meet tighter government requirements since the financial crisis, the company said on Friday.

The Netherlands has some of the largest pension funds in the world, managing a total of around 1,000 billion euros in assets. As of September, PGGM managed 178 billion euros for funds which had a collective 2.5 million clients.

"The pension market is becoming increasingly dynamic and PGGM needs to be flexible," it said. "The cost of our products needs to come down, because costs are playing an increasingly important role for the pension funds we work for."

In the coming three years at least 200 out of 1,300 positions will be cut, including forced redundancies, it said.

