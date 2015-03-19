By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, March 19 Leaders of the Dutch ruling
coalition pledged to remain in government on Thursday despite
losing provincial elections that will leave them scrambling to
command a majority in the country's Senate.
The local ballot determines the composition of the upper
house because the winners get to chose new senators in May.
According to a forecast made after more than 97 percent of
votes had been counted, the Liberal party of Prime Minister Mark
Rutte and its Labour coalition partner together will lose almost
a third of their seats in the 75-member upper house.
Even before the result, the two parties did not hold an
absolute Senate majority, but were able to pass laws with the
support of three "constructive opposition" parties.
Now, Rutte's government lacks a majority even with their
support, meaning it will have to do deals with different parties
if it wants to proceed with an ambitious reform of the tax
system or pass a budget later this year.
"It's good that so many of the Dutch want this government to
continue ... and that's what we will do," said Rutte, whose
party looked set to remain the single largest in an increasingly
fragmented political landscape, despite losing three of its 16
Senate seats.
Big winners from Wednesday's nationwide ballot included the
Christian Democrat CDA party, who were vying with Rutte's
Liberals for first place, as well as the socially liberal D66
party and the hard left Socialist Party.
One of the losers was the far right Freedom Party of
anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders, which came just equal
fourth despite leading in the polls earlier in the year.
It looked set to shed one of its 10 Senate seats, although
it also became the biggest single party in the ethnically
diverse industrial city of Rotterdam.
The Labour Party came off worst, deserted by many of its
left-wing voters for backing the Liberals' austerity drive,
which is designed to cut the budget deficit. It was forecast to
fall from 14 seats to eight.
Labour leader Diederik Samson said he would plough ahead in
government regardless: "We took this responsibility for four
years, and we will stick to it."
CDA leader Sybrand Buma hinted that he might be prepared to
lend his support to the governing coalition in the upper house.
"The government must adjust its course. It must listen to
the Senate majority," he said, as his party looked set to become
the second largest party in the Senate with 12 seats.
According to the latest forecasts, published in the early
hours, the government and its three "constructive opposition"
partners will have just 36 seats, short of the 38 needed.
