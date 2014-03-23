UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
AMSTERDAM, March 23 Dutch bank Rabobank, which was fined roughly $1 billion in the Libor benchmark rate fixing scandal, appointed Wiebe Draijer as chairman of its executive board, the company said on Sunday.
Draijer, 48, will join Rabobank, the third largest Dutch bank, from the Social and Economic Council, a government advisory body, pending approval by regulators, it said.
Draijer will replace Rinus Minderhoud, who has been acting head at the cooperative bank since the resignation of Piet Moerland in October, when the Libor fine was imposed.
No date was given for the start of Draijer's term. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch. Editing by Jane Merriman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts