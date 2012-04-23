By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK, April 23
NEW YORK, April 23 The collapse of the Dutch
governing coalition over the failure to agree on austerity
measures is a credit-negative for the Netherlands, debt rating
agency Moody's Investors Service said on Mon day, but maintained
its Aaa rating with a stable outlook.
But if Moody's were to see a weakening in the Dutch
institutional framework, such as in the country's commitment to
fiscal discipline, the sovereign rating could face downward
pressure, the agency added in a report issued late on Mon day.
While the country's politics are expected to stay volatile
through year-end, the Netherlands' credit standing is entering
this period "from a position of relative strength," Moody's
said.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tendered his government's
resignation o n M onday in a crisis over budget cuts, creating a
political vacuum in a country that strongly backed a European
Union fiscal treaty and lectured Greece on getting its finances
in order.
