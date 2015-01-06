AMSTERDAM Jan 6 The chairman of the supervisory board of the Dutch financial markets regulator resigned on Tuesday, the fourth member to leave since a report into integrity and compliance was commissioned last autumn.

George Möller is quitting immediately, a statement from the Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) said, without giving a reason for his departure. The resignation leaves just one member on the five-seat board.

Möller is the latest board member to leave since Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem commissioned the report, which also reviewed positions held by supervisory board members at Dutch companies, in September.

The report, published in December, did not find any serious violations of regulations, but said rules were "sloppily" applied and that members had reported external corporate positions too late.

An executive summary, with more than 60 recommendations for improvement, called for immediate changes to the regulator's statute and greater supervision by the Finance Ministry.

A spokesman at the regulator said the departures were due to personal reasons and would not give any further details.

The first supervisory board member left in September, when the report was commissioned.

The AFM has since 2002 supervised the conduct of the entire Dutch financial market sector, including savings, investments, insurance and loans. (Editing by David Holmes)