UPDATE 2-Airbus says engine issue will not affect A320neo deliveries
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
AMSTERDAM, June 19 Dutch companies are facing problems doing business in Saudi Arabia as a result of sanctions imposed by the kingdom in response to anti-Islamic stickers distributed by populist politician Geert Wilders, the Dutch foreign minister said.
Foreign minister Frans Timmermans said in a letter to parliament on Thursday that talks were being held between the two governments to resolve the matter.
Wilders, known for his anti-Islam and anti-immigration views, last December published stickers critical of Islam in the colours of the Saudi flag which were considered insulting by the Islamic state. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
LAGOS, March 17 Nigerian airline Aero has made about 60 percent of its workforce redundant in a desperate effort to stay afloat, it said on Friday.
COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lankan shares edged up on Friday from a one-year closing low hit in the previous session and after eight straight sessions of losses as foreign investors bought battered stocks.