AMSTERDAM May 17 Saudi Arabia is considering
trade sanctions against the Netherlands because of stickers
printed by far-right politician Geert Wilders which display
anti-Islam slogans in the colours of the Saudi flag, a Dutch
foreign ministry spokesman said.
Wilders, leader of the anti-immigration Dutch Freedom Party,
is tied in first place with the Democrats in national opinion
polls before European Parliament elections that will be held in
the Netherlands on Thursday.
His virulent anti-Islam statements have angered many and
Wilders has lived under round-the-clock armed guard since he
received death threats in 2004.
"We have indications that Saudi Arabia is considering
measures because of the insults to its flag and religion by
Geert Wilders," Foreign Ministry spokesman Friso Wijnen said.
Wijnen could not say what these indications are, but that
the Dutch government is seeking contact with Riyadh. The
stickers were first printed in December.
"The Cabinet strongly distanced itself from the insults
Wilders first made to the Saudi flag and the religion in
December," Wijnen said. "It still does now."
ROYAL DIRECTIVE
Saudi government officials could not immediately be reached
for comment by Reuters. The Saudi Chamber of Commerce was also
not available.
However, Saudi newspaper al-Eqtisadiah reported on Friday
that a directive would be circulated to all relevant authorities
to exclude Dutch businesses from future projects and halt visits
because of the anti-Islam statements, citing unnamed sources.
Wilders' stickers, which are in green and white like the
Saudi flag, carry derogatory comments about Islam, the Prophet
Mohammad and the Koran.
Bilateral trade between the countries was nearly $5 billion
in 2010 and the Netherlands is one of the largest investors in
Saudi Arabia, making up nearly 4 percent of foreign direct
investment that year, the Dutch government said.
In addition to trade in oil and gas, the Netherlands exports
a wide range of products and technology in the agriculture,
machinery, chemical and petrochemical sectors in Saudi Arabia.
Wilders, in reaction to possible trade measures by Saudi
Arabia, said in a statement that the Netherlands "should have
boycotted that country a long time ago."
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Additional reporting by Maha El
Dahan in Abu Dhabi; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)