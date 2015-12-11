(Adds details, context)

AMSTERDAM Dec 11 The Dutch government plans to lengthen the average maturity on the Netherlands' national debt, taking advantage of historically low interest rates, it said on Friday.

The country's treasury agency said in a statement it would seek to lengthen the average maturity to 6.4 years by 2019, up from 5 years at present and 3.5 years in 2012.

Although the Netherlands' national debt increased to 379 billion euros ($416 billion) in 2014 from 212 billion euros in 2008, the cost of financing it has been decreasing, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a letter to parliament.

At present the country enjoys negative interest rates on its debt through 5 years, and pays 0.69 percent interest on its benchmark 10-year debt.

Figures released Friday by the country's Economic Policy Analysis agency forecast that the budget deficit would decline to 1.8 percent of GDP in 2016 thanks to an economic rebound.

The national debt will fall to 65.4 percent of GDP from 66.6 percent, the agency forecast, as the economy is set to grow at 2.1 percent. That would make it one of the best performing economies in the euro zone.

In November, Standard & Poor's reinstated the Netherlands' AAA long term credit rating, reversing a 2013 downgrade.