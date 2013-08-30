* Step comes days before G20 discusses tax avoidance
* Losses estimated at $1 billion per year
* Dutch will seek "worldwide tightening"
* Netherlands offers anti-abuse provisions
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Aug 30 The Dutch government will
offer nearly two dozen developing countries the chance to
renegotiate tax treaties to close loopholes that allow
multinationals to avoid taxation, it said Friday.
The Dutch have come under increasing international pressure
to take steps to crack down on their tax system, which enables
multinationals to avoid higher taxes in some other countries by
setting up a base in the Netherlands.
"By making use of loopholes in tax treaties in combination
with differences between national tax rules, internationally
operating companies can avoid paying tax," Development
Cooperation Minister Lilianna Ploemen said in a statement.
"It means that poor countries miss out on tax revenues,
funds they clearly need for matters such as infrastructure and
education."
The Netherlands has more than 90 double taxation agreements.
Several thousand international corporations, including 80 of the
world's largest, use so-called letter-box companies with no
employees to re-route profits to tax havens, often paying no
withholding tax in the country of origin.
Recent studies estimate losses to developing countries are
at least $1 billion per year.
State Secretary for Finance Frans Weekers said the
Netherlands "wants to help developing countries put a stop to
this loss, preferably by means of internationally binding
measures."
Friday's announcement comes just days before international
tax avoidance is discussed during meetings at the G20 in Moscow.
The Dutch will seek "a worldwide tightening of the rules and
greater transparency through consultations in the OECD, G20 and
the EU," Weekers said.
The review of tax treaties with developing countries
was launched after Mongolia cancelled its tax
treaty with the Dutch, accusing the Netherlands of
enabling "fiscal avoidance."
The Netherlands will in future inform treaty partners when a
company does not meet so-called substance requirements and is
merely using a Dutch shell company to avoid taxes.
"The Netherlands will also approach the other low-income
countries and low middle-income countries to see if they wish to
add anti-abuse clauses to the existing treaties," a statement
said.
The Dutch advised Zambia to renegotiate their treaty, dating
back to 1977, to introduce anti-abuse provisions.