THE HAGUE Nov 2 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said the Netherlands does not want to be seen as an
enabler of tax avoidance for multinational corporations and will
focus on the problem when the Dutch assume the rotating European
Union presidency in January.
The Dutch government is "motivated to use the half year to
make as much progress as possible and not wait until there is an
international agreement," he told the Foreign Press Association
in The Hague.
The Dutch tax system has enabled some corporations to pay
almost no taxation and that "was never the intention," he said.
The comments came in reaction to the EU Commission's recent
decision on Starbucks, which ordered the Netherlands to recover
20 million to 30 million euros ($23 million to $34 million) in
back taxes from the U.S. coffee shop chain.
