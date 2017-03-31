LONDON, March 31 Britain said on Friday it had launched an investigation into suspected tax evasion and money-laundering by an unnamed "global financial institution" and some of its employees.

"The first phase of the investigation, which will see further, targeted, activity over the coming weeks, is focused on senior employees from within the institution, along with a number of its customers," the British tax authority, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), said.

HMRC said it could give no further details about the inquiry as it was an ongoing investigation. (Reporting by Michael Holden; eiting by Stephen Addison)