PARIS, March 31 France's financial prosecutor confirmed on Friday that it had carried out raids and conducted interviews as part of an international tax evasion probe carried out by the Eurojust organisation.

The financial prosecutor's office added in a statement that some 25 agents were working on the case. Its statement did not identify the names of any companies or individuals being probed.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas)