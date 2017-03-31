ZURICH, March 31 Switzerland's Office of the
Attorney General (OAG) expressed frustration over the apparent
decision by Dutch authorities not to inform it in advance about
raids tied to suspected tax evasion, the OAG said on Friday.
"The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is
disconcerted about the manner in which this has been organized
with the conscious non-inclusion of Switzerland... The attorney
general expects a written explanation from the relevant leading
Dutch authorities and is examining further actions," the OAG
said in an emailed statement.
Earlier, Dutch prosecutors said they had launched an
international hunt for people seeking to hide assets and evade
taxes after receiving a tip-off about undisclosed accounts at a
Swiss bank.
Credit Suisse said separately that authorities
looking into client tax matters had visited its offices in
London, Paris and Amsterdam and it was cooperating with them.
