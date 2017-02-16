AMSTERDAM Feb 16 The Dutch government on Thursday proposed legislation that would give it power to block or undo mergers in the telecommunications sector.

In a statement, the Economic Affairs ministry said that telecommunications, including data hosting centers and other Internet infrastructure, is vital to national security and the law was permissible under European rules.

It said it was seeking further powers over the national mail company, including insuring it was headquartered in the Netherlands and was making sufficient infrastructure investments.

Last month PostNL rejected a takeover offer from Belgian rival Bpost under pressure from the Dutch government. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Michael Perry)