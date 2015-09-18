AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 Rotterdam police on Friday ordered passengers off an international train after a man locked himself in the bathroom.

On Twitter, police said the train and several platforms had been cleared as a "precautionary" measure and a negotiator was coming to talk to the man.

The train, operated by Thalys, is the same line on which an armed man suspected of planning an attack was subdued by passengers in August.

Thalys said in a Tweet "security forces have (the) situation under control" and there is "no risk for our passengers."

Eyewitness accounts said the man jumped onto the train just as the train was about to depart and then locked himself in the bathroom.

The Dutch national railway NS reported disruptions to train traffic around Rotterdam as a result of the incident and warned passengers to expect delays of up to an hour.

