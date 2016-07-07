(Prosecutors corrected to say Takilant holds a 6 percent in
Telia's Uzbek subsidiary, Ucell, not the parent company, Telia)
AMSTERDAM, July 6 Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday
asked judges to seize more than 300 million euros in assets
belonging to a Netherlands-based front company they say was used
to bribe Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbekistan's
president.
Prosecutors asked the Amsterdam court to confiscate 300
million euros and impose a fine of nearly 5 million euros. They
also called on the court to seize a 6 percent stake held by the
front company, Takilant, in Ucell, the Uzbek subsidiary of
Nordic telecoms operator Telia Company AB.
"The bribes were paid in exchange for entry into the Uzbek
telecommunications market," prosecutors said in a statement.
"The beneficiary of the money was the daughter of the Uzbek
president." Takilant was owned by Karimova, they said.
They said bribes were paid by telecommunications companies
VimpelCom, which settled corruption charges
with Dutch and U.S. prosecutors in February, and Telia
, which remains under investigation.
Dutch prosecutors targeted Takilant, not Karimova
personally, because of jurisdiction limits, a spokeswoman said.
VimpelCom and TeliaSonera have headquarters in the Netherlands
and could therefore be prosecuted under anti-corruption laws.
Dutch prosecutors allege that Karimova received more than
$385 million in bribes between 2007 and 2015 to secure mobile 3G
licences for Unitel, a subsidiary of the Norwegian-Russian owned
VimpelCom and Coscom LLC, the Uzbek subsidiary of Telia.
Swiss, Swedish and U.S. authorities had already named
Karimova as a suspect in graft investigations as early as 2012.
The Swiss and Swedish investigations are continuing.
Karimova and Takilant were not represented in court on
Wednesday. She was not available for comment and is not known to
have ever commented on the allegations.
The case in the Netherlands focuses on what the indictment
says were payments to Karimova made through Takilant via
accounts or entities in Gibraltar, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the
Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Sweden, the British Virgin Islands,
Russia and Latvia between 2007 and 2015.
In February, Vimpelcom agreed to pay $795 million to settle
U.S. and Dutch investigations into the bribery scheme in
Uzbekistan, among the largest foreign bribery settlements ever.
The Vimpelcom arrangement was behind only Siemens AG's $1.6
billion settlement in 2008 that resolved wide-ranging bribery
investigations in the United States and Germany.
Under the deal with VimpelCom, whose biggest shareholders
are Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne and Norway's
Telenor, the firm accepted a deferred prosecution
agreement in which U.S. criminal charges will be dropped in
three years.
In November, U.S. authorities said they were prepared to
extend their investigation into Telia's dealings in Uzbekistan
to include other countries in the Eurasian region.
Karimova's father, strongman President Islam Karimov, has
sought to reduce dependence on former imperial master Russia and
improve ties with the West but obstacles include the Central
Asian state's poor human rights record.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Heinrich)