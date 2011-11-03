WARSAW Nov 3 Netia , Poland's second-biggest telecoms operator, more than doubled its third-quarter net profit and raised its operating profit forecast for the full year on Thursday as it moves to consolidate recent takeovers.

In September Netia agreed to buy the Dialog telephone arm of Europe's second-biggest copper producer KGHM , and Crowley Point Data Poland, a provider of corporate telecoms services.

The company booked a net profit of 25 million zlotys ($8 million) for the third quarter, up from 12 million zlotys last time and ahead of the 21 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, on sales of 395 million zlotys, some 3 million short of analysts' forecasts.

Netia now expects to make an operating profit this year of 95 million zlotys, up from its previous forecast of 70 million, although full-year sales are expected to be slightly down on its last forecast at 1.59 billion zlotys.

The group continues to chip away at its arch-rival TPSA by consolidating the market. Netia sees 106 million zlotys in annual synergies from its 1.04 billion zlotys of recent takeovers.

Sources told Reuters last month that the group is also among potential bidders for Polish railways' phone operator TK Telekom. ($1=3.166 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)