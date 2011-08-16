WARSAW Aug 16 Netia , Poland's No.2 telecom operator, will start buying up to 60 million zlotys ($21 million) of its own shares on Wednesday, down from a previous ceiling of 350 million, the company said.

Netia said on Tuesday it wanted to buy back no more than 2.5 percent of its stock in the period running to June 2, 2013, with a share price range of 3-8 zlotys.

Netia said in June the scale of buyback would depend on potential acquisitions, and expressed an interest in buying Dialog and Exatel, which are the telecoms units of Europe's No.2 copper miner KGHM and Poland's top utility PGE , respectively.

Sources close to the transaction said Netia and rival MNI are the only two left in the race for Dialog.

Netia shares closed at 4.90 on Tuesday after gaining nearly 5 percent against the backdrop of a 2.4-percent rise in the Warsaw bourse's blue-chip WIG20 index. ($1 = 2.878 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Will Waterman)