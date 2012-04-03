WARSAW, April 3 Netia is ready to allow due diligence, but no investor is currently examining the company, Poland's No.2 telecom operator said on Tuesday in response to a Reuters report three investment funds were eyeing it.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources told Reuters private equity fund Innova Capital and two others would get a peek at Netia finances in a move that could lead to one of them snapping up the group. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)