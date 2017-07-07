America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, July 7 NetLink NBN Trust, the broadband unit of Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), is set to price its initial public offering at S$0.81 per unit, IFR reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the transaction.
NetLink is offering 2.9 billion units in the IPO that is set to raise S$2.35 billion ($1.7 billion). The IPO had an indicative range of S$0.80 to S$0.93 per unit, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Singtel, Southeast Asia's largest telco, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the pricing.
($1 = 1.3822 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by S Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
LOS ANGELES, July 7 Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday by announcing a new album that will feature former bandmate Paul McCartney.
July 7 A U.S. appeals court on Friday denied the state of Hawaii's request to issue an emergency order blocking parts of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries.