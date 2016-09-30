Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, Sept 30 Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's largest mobile games company backed by China's Tencent Holdings Ltd, on Friday applied for preliminary exchange approval for its planned initial public offering, the Korea Exchange said.
The IPO is expected to be worth about 2 trillion won ($1.82 billion) and is expected between late 2016 and early 2017 to finance acquisitions and investments by the company.
Tencent owns about 25 percent stake in Netmarble Games Corp, making the Chinese firm the third-biggest shareholder in the company.
Netmarble Games had earlier mandated four banks, including Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to handle its IPO. ($1 = 1,103.6000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)