SEOUL, March 20 South Korea's Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's largest mobile game company, said on Monday it plans an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to 2.66 trillion won ($2.35 billion).

Netmarble said in a regulatory filing that the IPO size was based on an indicative range of 121,000 won to 157,000 won per share. ($1 = 1,129.8000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)