SEOUL, April 21 Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's largest mobile game company said on Friday it priced its initial pubic offering (IPO) at the top of its indicative range, raising 2.66 trillion won ($2.3 billion).

It priced the IPO at 157,000 won per share, compared with an indicative range of 121,000 won to 157,000 won, Netmarble said in a filing.

Netmarble said this week it expects to have $4.4 billion available for acquisitions after its listing on May 12. ($1 = 1,134.3400 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)