UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
SEOUL, July 6 Netmarble Games, South Korea's top mobile game company, has submitted an initial bid for a controlling stake in Israel-based mobile casino game developer Playtika seen worth 4-5 trillion won ($3.4-4.3 billion), Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday.
Netmarble Games plans to participate in the next round of bids on Thursday, and plans to finance about 3 trillion won from South Korean institutional investors, the daily reported citing unnamed investment banking sources.
Caesars Interactive Entertainment Inc, a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, controls Playtika.
A Netmarble Games spokesman declined to comment.
Earlier this year, Netmarble mandated four banks to handle its planned initial public offering of 2 trillion won expected in late 2016 or early 2017.
($1 = 1,162.7800 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: