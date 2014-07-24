July 24 net mobile AG

* Said on Wednesday is on steady course of recovery after difficult FY 2013

* Says has increased its revenue in Q1 2014 by 25.2 pct to EUR 36.8 mln (Q1 2013: EUR 29.4 mln)

* Says Q1 2014 EBITDA improved by EUR 3.1 mln to EUR 2.7 mln (Q1 2013: loss EUR 0.4 mln)

* Says Q1 2014 consolidated net profit improved by EUR 2.8 mln to EUR 0.3 mln (Q1 2013: loss EUR 2.5 mln)

