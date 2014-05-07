BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 7 Over 100 leading technology companies including Google Inc, Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Amazon.com Inc have written to U.S. telecom regulators to oppose a new "net neutrality" plan that would regulate how Internet providers manage web traffic.
A proposal by the Federal Communications Commission "represents a grave threat to the Internet," the companies said in a letter to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and the agency's four commissioners. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Ros Krasny and Sandra Maler)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.