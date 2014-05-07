WASHINGTON May 7 Over 100 leading technology companies including Google Inc, Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Amazon.com Inc have written to U.S. telecom regulators to oppose a new "net neutrality" plan that would regulate how Internet providers manage web traffic.

A proposal by the Federal Communications Commission "represents a grave threat to the Internet," the companies said in a letter to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and the agency's four commissioners. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Ros Krasny and Sandra Maler)