COPENHAGEN, Sept 1 Denmark-based card payment services company Nets plans an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange this autumn, it said in an intention to float statement issued on Thursday.

Nets said the IPO is expected to consist of an issue of new shares to raise proceeds of approximately 5.5 billion Danish crowns ($824.3 million) and a partial sell-down of existing shares by the current Nets shareholders. ($1 = 6.6727 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing Ole Mikkelsen)