By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Sept 1 Denmark-based card payment services company Nets plans an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange this autumn, it said on Thursday.

The IPO is expected to consist of an issue of new shares to raise proceeds of about 5.5 billion Danish crowns ($824.3 million) and a partial sell-down of existing shares by Nets shareholders, Nets said in an intention to float statement.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the company would announce its IPO plans on Thursday.

An IPO has been on the cards since its 17 billion Danish crown acquisition by private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital and Danish pension fund ATP in March 2014.

It comes despite a troubled period for the Danish IPO market, rocked by the bankruptcy of ship fuel supplier OW Bunker seven months after its shares were listed in 2014.

"The IPO of Nets is the next step in the development of the Nets group following a period of rapid growth and considerable investment," Chief Executive Bo Nilsson said in the statement.

Nets said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation before special items (EBITDA) rose 13 percent to 1.2 billion Danish crowns in the first six months of 2016 corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 33.4 percent.

The company said it expects an EBITDA margin of 35 percent for the full year of 2016.

British payments processor Worldpay Group was listed on the London Stock Exchange in October last year with a valuation of 4.8 billion pounds ($6.34 billion).

Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nordea have been appointed to act as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO.

Danske Bank, DNB Markets, J.P. Morgan and UBS Investment Bank have been appointed to act as joint bookrunners. Carnegie, OP Corporate Bank, SEB, SpareBank 1 Markets and Sydbank Markets have been or are expected to be appointed to act as Co-Lead Managers.

Lazard & Co. Limited is acting as financial advisor to Nets.

Nets said costs to advisors and banks related to the IPO is expected to be around 475 million crowns.

($1 = 6.6727 Danish crowns) (Additional reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen)