COPENHAGEN, March 31 Danish payment services
firm Nets Holding on Thursday reported a 59 percent jump in 2015
net profit, which its chief executive said was better than
expected and kept the firm on track for a listing although the
timing of that remained undecided.
Nets' net profit rose to 1.04 billion Danish crowns ($158
million), it reported, one day after announcing plans to cut up
to 120 jobs, or around five percent of its workforce.
"The transformation of the company and the (improvement in
our) financial results has happen much faster and is much better
than what we original expected," Chief Executive Bo Nilsson told
Reuters.
Private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital
along with Danish pension fund ATP bought Nets for 17 billion
Danish crowns ($2.60 billion) in March 2014.
An initial public offering (IPO) on the Copenhagen bourse
was the plan from the beginning and expected around five years
from the takeover, in around 2019.
"The company is ready for an IPO but the market is uncertain
at the moment," Nilsson said, citing factors such as the
upcoming June 23 referendum in Britain on its membership in the
European Union.
Nilsson said no decision about the timing for an IPO had
been made.
Advent International and Bain Capital also control Worldpay
, another payments processing company, which was the
biggest flotation on the London Stock Exchange last year.
Company executives from Worldpay said in January they did
not expect a big impact on their business from either outcome of
the British referendum on the EU.
Nets was formed in 2010 through a merger between Norway's
Nordito and Denmark's PBS. It bought Finnish payments company
Luottokunta in 2012.
The company manages Dankort and BankAxept, Danish and
Norwegian domestic card schemes.
($1 = 6.5417 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)