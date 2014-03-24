BRIEF-Aflac pursuing investment opportunities targeting early-stage cos
* Pursuing investment opportunities targeting early-stage companies whose mission is relevant to Aflac's core business
OSLO, March 24 Private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital, and pension fund ATP, agreed on Monday to buy 100 percent of payments provider Nets Holding from a group of Nordic banks for 17 billion Danish crowns ($3.14 billion), Nets said in a statement.
Nordic banks DNB, Nordea and Danske Bank announced separately they agreed to sell their stakes to the private equity firms. The Danish central bank was also a shareholder. ($1 = 5.4161 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , a seller of gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two independent directors to its board in an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.
