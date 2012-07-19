BRIEF-HP says CEO Weisler's 2016 compensation was $28.7 mln versus $18.7 mln in 2015
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
July 19 NetScout Systems Inc, which helps monitor software application on networks, said quarterly profit doubled as bookings rose 27 percent.
Net income rose to $5 million, or 12 cents per share, from $2.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 20.7 percent to $76.5 million. (Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing