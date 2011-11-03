* Q3 adjusted EPS $0.12 vs est. $0.11

* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $74.3 mln

* Sees 2011 adjusted EPS $0.45-$0.47 (Follows alerts)

Nov 3 Prepaid debit card company NetSpend Holdings Inc reported higher quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher card revenues, and forecast 2011 revenue at the lower end of its outlook range.

For the full year, the company sees revenue to be at the lower end of its outlook range of $306-$314 million and expects adjusted earnings of 45-47 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to earn 44 cents a share on revenue of $307.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

NetSpend, which went public last year, had in August said it will continue to face near-term headwinds after it lost three additional distribution partners.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $8.3 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with $6.4 million, or 7 cents a share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 12 cents a share.

Revenue grew 9 percent to $74.3 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 11 cents a share, on revenue of $75.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The number of active cards with direct deposit was up 21 percent year-over-year at 816,000 as of Sept. 30.

Shares of the company closed at $5.67 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)