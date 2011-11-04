* Q3 adjusted EPS $0.12 vs est. $0.11
* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $74.3 mln
* Sees 2011 adjusted EPS $0.45-$0.47
* Sees 2011 revenue at lower end of $306-$314 mln range
By Brenton Cordeiro
Nov 3 Prepaid debit card company NetSpend
Holdings Inc NTSP.O reported a quarterly profit that beat
analysts' estimates, helped by higher card revenues, and
forecast 2011 revenue at the lower end of its outlook range.
For the full year, the company sees revenue at the lower
end of its outlook range of $306 million to $314 million and
expects adjusted earnings of 45 cents to 47 cents a share.
Analysts expect NetSpend to earn 44 cents a share, on
revenue of $307.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"There's no major shoe that's dropped or anything
fundamental. You saw this on the other guys that announced last
week too," Chief Executive Dan Henry told Reuters by phone.
Last week, rival Green Dot Corp (GDOT.N) also posted a
quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, and forecast
full-year operating revenue to come in at the lower end of its
previous outlook. [ID:nL3E7LR3RN]
But NetSpend, which had lost three additional distribution
partners earlier in the year, recently announced partnership
agreements with the likes of BET, PayPal, Blackhawk and
7-Eleven.
"I would in a heartbeat, trade three minor check cashing
partners for BET, PayPal, Blackhawk and 7-Eleven. It seems like
they're more than compensated, we just haven't seen it yet,"
D.A. Davidson & Co's John Kraft said.
On an adjusted basis, the company that went public last
year earned 12 cents a share for the third-quarter. Revenue
grew 9 percent to $74.3 million. [ID:nASA033GE]
"It was a mixed quarter. There's been concerns about their
guidance, and they've barely met the numbers but there could be
a lot of optimism about their new partners," Kraft said.
"They really do have a series of headwinds now that will be
going away shortly and will potentially have a series of
tailwinds that will be kicking in in 2012."
Shares of the company, which have plunged over the past 12
months -- losing as much as 60 percent of their value, closed
at $5.67 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
