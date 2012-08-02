* Second-quarter adj EPS $0.15 vs est $0.12

* Second-quarter rev up 15 pct

* Full-year adj EPS view at $0.54-$0.58 vs est $0.54

* Full-year sales view at $347 mln-$353 mln vs est $344.8 mln

Aug 2 Pre-paid debit card company NetSpend Holdings Inc posted a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations, helped by an increase in the number of active cards, and raised its forecast for the full year.

NetSpend expects full-year revenue to range between $347 million to $353 million and adjusted net income to be between 54 cents and 58 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting it to earn 54 cents per share on revenue of $344.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net income rose to $10.2 million, or 12 cents per share, for the first quarter from $7.6 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 15 cents per share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $85.3 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 12 cents per share on revenue of $82.6 million.

The number of active cards with direct deposit was up 24 percent at 957,000.

The company's gross dollar volume, the volume of debit transactions and cash withdrawals made using its reloadable cards, rose to $3 billion for the quarter from $2.6 billion a year ago.

NetSpend, whose distribution partners include Paypal, Safeway Inc's unit Blackhawk Networks, BET Networks and 7-Eleven, caters to consumers who do not have access to traditional banking facilities.

Shares of Austin, Texas-based NetSpend closed at $8.27 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)