Sept 7 Investment firm T. Rowe Price Group will vote against Oracle Corp's proposed takeover of NetSuite Inc and said it preferred NetSuite to remain independent.

Oracle said in July it would buy NetSuite in an about $9.3 billion deal that would give the company a larger share in the rapidly growing cloud computing business.

Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison beneficially owns about 40 percent of NetSuite's shares as of February, according to a regulatory filing.

"In our view, the inherent conflicts of interest between NetSuite, the Ellison entities and Oracle are daunting and may be impossible to manage," T. Rowe Price wrote in a letter to NetSuite's board.

T. Rowe Price, NetSuite's second-largest-shareholder, said on Wednesday it owns about 14.5 million shares, or 18 percent, of the company.