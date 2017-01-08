DUBAI Jan 8 Network International, the largest
payment processing firm across the Middle East and Africa, has
appointed Simon Haslam as chief executive, it said on Sunday.
Haslam, who was previously the president and chief executive
of U.S.-based Elavon, succeeds Bhairav Trivedi, who will
continue to serve as an adviser to the Network International
board and also work on special projects for the firm during the
transition period.
The Dubai-based company is jointly owned by Emirates NBD
, Dubai's largest bank, and private equity firms,
Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic.
