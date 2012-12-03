MUMBAI Dec 3 Network18 Media & Investments Ltd will sell its shareholding in news provider Newswire18, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange, in a deal worth 900 million rupees ($16.6 million).

No details on the acquirer of the stake were immediately available.

($1 = 54.3950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)