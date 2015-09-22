Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
DUBAI, Sept 22 Network International, a developer of payment processing solutions, is considering strategic options including an initial public offer, Dubai-based lender Emirates NBD said on Tuesday, referring to the firm as its affiliated associate.
Emirates NBD said in a bourse statement that no decisions had been taken yet on the matter and provided no details of the potential offer. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Archana Narayanan)
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.