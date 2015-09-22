DUBAI, Sept 22 Network International, a developer of payment processing solutions, is considering strategic options including an initial public offer, Dubai-based lender Emirates NBD said on Tuesday, referring to the firm as its affiliated associate.

Emirates NBD said in a bourse statement that no decisions had been taken yet on the matter and provided no details of the potential offer. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Archana Narayanan)