LONDON, Sept 5 Britain's Network Rail on Thursday said Mark Carne, a former Royal Dutch Shell executive, would become its next chief executive.

The company, which manages the UK's railways, said Carne would join on Jan. 6, 2014 before formally taking over as chief executive from David Higgins on April 1.

Carne, who has also worked for BG Group in Europe and central Asia, spent more than 20 years at Shell, most recently serving as its executive vice president for the Middle East and North Africa.

Prior to that, 54-year-old Carne was in charge of Shell's oil and gas platforms in the North Sea and helped lead the company's response to the Piper Alpha disaster in the North Sea.

"Through his work with Shell and BG Group in very testing and difficult environments, Mark Carne has shown that he has the necessary skill and global experience to build on, and develop further, what Network Rail has already achieved in meeting these challenges under the leadership of David Higgins," Network Rail said in a statement.

Network Rail has faced repeated criticism in recent years for failing to meet punctuality targets and has been slammed by unions for overpaying its executives.

The company said Carne's base salary would be 675,000 pounds ($1.05 million) which was determined following an "exhaustive and independent process" that compared the salaries of chief executives in both the public and private sectors.

The company said Carne's remuneration package overall would not exceed that of the current CEO and that Carne will not take any potential annual incentive payment for 2013/14.

Higgins earns a current base salary of 577,000 pounds plus a bonus of around 99,000 pounds.