LONDON, Sept 27 British rail operator Network Rail has bought a 83,000 square foot shopping mall above London's Victoria Station for 91.8 million pounds ($142 million) from William Ewart Properties, the company said on Tuesday.

The deal sees Network Rail take over the leasehold of Victoria Place shopping centre, which sits above one of London's busiest stations. Network Rail intends to redevelop the retail space to reduce congestion in the station.

Network Rail, which owns over 560,000 square feet of retail space at its UK train stations, has been active in refurbishing retail areas around some of its major stations, such as international hub Kings Cross station.

The Victoria neighbourhood has been targeted by Land Securities for redevelopment, and it is seeking to build new prime office, retail and residential space in the area. ($1 = 0.643 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)