Oct 5 Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC [NETRIF.UL] added $250 million in a reopening of an existing issue on Wednesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NETWORK RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE AMT $250 MLN COUPON 1.5O PCT MATURITY 1/13/2014 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 101.715 FIRST PAY 7/13/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/12/2011 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD MS+7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A