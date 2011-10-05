Oct 5 Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC
[NETRIF.UL] added $250 million in a reopening of an existing
issue on Wednesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: NETWORK RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE
AMT $250 MLN COUPON 1.5O PCT MATURITY 1/13/2014
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 101.715 FIRST PAY 7/13/2012
MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/12/2011
S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD MS+7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A