By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 9 A former Western Asset
Management Co employee was arrested on Wednesday for illegally
accessing one of its email accounts after joining another firm
to obtain records about the company's internal metrics and
employee compensation.
Kristopher Rocchio, who during the alleged wrongdoing was a
vice president at Neuberger Berman, was arrested outside a gym
in the New York City borough of Staten Island, a Federal Bureau
of Investigation spokeswoman said.
A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan
charged Rocchio with two counts of computer fraud and said his
goal was to obtain a "commercial advantage and private financial
gain."
Neither investment manager Neuberger Berman nor global
fixed-income investment firm Western Asset was identified by
name in the complaint.
But Rocchio's LinkedIn profile said he worked at Neuberger
Berman from May 2013 to July 2015, the same period recited in
the complaint, and Western Asset confirmed it was Rocchio's
prior employer. Authorities said he worked at Western Asset from
2008 to 2012.
Western Asset spokeswoman Pia Hahn said the company is
cooperating with the government's investigation. A Neuberger
Berman spokesman declined to comment.
Rocchio, 38, is expected to appear in federal court later
Wednesday. A lawyer for Rocchio could not be immediately
identified.
According to the complaint, in February, Rocchio's former
supervisor at Western Asset received a bounceback message to his
email account on an email he had not personally sent.
The supervisor noticed in his "sent mail" folder two emails
he had not personally sent, including one to another email
address attaching a spreadsheet with compensation and
performance evaluation information for various employees, the
complaint said.
When the supervisor checked his sent mail folder later in
the day, both messages were gone, the complaint said.
The FBI subsequently obtained a search warrant for the
address that received the email and discovered it was registered
to Rocchio, the complaint said.
Along with the February email, the FBI found a December 2013
email from the supervisor's account attached a PowerPoint
presentation on the company's internal metrics, the complaint
said.
Rocchio, then working at Neuberg Berman, subsequently
forwarded that email to another employee at his current company,
according to the complaint.
The case is U.S. v. Rocchio, U.S. District Court,
15-mj-4387.
