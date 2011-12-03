NEW YORK Dec 2 Neuberger Berman Group LLC has
placed research analyst Fayad Abbasi on paid leave after his
name emerged as part of the insider-trading trial of James
Fleishman, a former Primary Global Research LLC sales
executive, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Abbasi was a recipient of at least one of the emails
Fleishman sent his customers that contained nonpublic
information about technology companies, according to evidence
shown by prosecutors to the Manhattan federal jury at
Fleishman's trial, the report said.
Fleishman was convicted on Sept. 20 of conspiracy and
securities fraud.
Neuberger Berman, Level Global Investors LP and Diamondback
Capital Management LLC employees may face criminal charges as
part of an insider-trading probe by U.S. authorities, Bloomberg
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The charges
may be filed as early as this month, the Bloomberg report
said.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Gary Hill)