Feb 23 Investment management firm Neuberger Berman appointed Jahangir Aka head of its Middle East and North Africa business.

Aka, based in Dubai, joins from SEI Investments Co, where he was the head of the Middle East business, Neuberger Berman said.

Aka has also worked with Standard Chartered Plc in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)