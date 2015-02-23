BRIEF-Encana CEO Doug Suttles's 2016 compensation was $13.3 mln vs $8.5 mln in 2015
* Encana corp - ceo doug suttles's 2016 total compensation was $13.3 million versus $8.5 million in 2015 - sec filing
Feb 23 Investment management firm Neuberger Berman appointed Jahangir Aka head of its Middle East and North Africa business.
Aka, based in Dubai, joins from SEI Investments Co, where he was the head of the Middle East business, Neuberger Berman said.
Aka has also worked with Standard Chartered Plc in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.